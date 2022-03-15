Pompey travel to Plymouth tonight in League One.

Portsmouth's predicted XI and bench v Plymouth: one change expected with ex-Wigan ace and Coventry loanee available

Pompey take on Plymouth tonight aiming to extend their unbeaten run to nine games in League One.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 12:23 pm

Last time out, Danny Cowley’s men secured a well-earned point at play-off rivals Ipswich to remain in the play-off hunt.

And a win at the sixth-placed Pilgrims could see Pompey reduce the deficit to the top six to four points – keeping them in with a chance of securing promotion.

Cowley made two changes for the trip to Ipswich on Saturday but could make just the one tonight as he continues to rotate his central midfielders.

Michael Jacobs has been made available after a month away with a knee injury and Tyler Walker is expected to be on the bench after an ankle problem.

Here’s how we predict Pompey will line up tonight.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu

Despite an uncharacteristic mistake against Crewe seven days ago, the Manchester City loanee kept his 15th clean sheet on Saturday against Ipswich and will continue his place between the sticks.

2. RCB: Hayden Carter

Another fine performance for the Blues on Saturday and kept his third clean sheet since his arrival in January.

3. CB: Sean Raggett

Hasn't scored in his last two games and is due a goal. Almost put Pompey ahead in the second half against Ipswich and has been a regular feature in the Blues' back-line this season.

4. LCB: Clark Robertson

With Connor Ogilvie filling in at left-wing back over recent games, Robertson has been forming a solid partnership with Raggett and Carter. His injury woes seem to be behind him and he's impressed with his consistency since his return.

