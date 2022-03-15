Last time out, Danny Cowley’s men secured a well-earned point at play-off rivals Ipswich to remain in the play-off hunt.
And a win at the sixth-placed Pilgrims could see Pompey reduce the deficit to the top six to four points – keeping them in with a chance of securing promotion.
Cowley made two changes for the trip to Ipswich on Saturday but could make just the one tonight as he continues to rotate his central midfielders.
Michael Jacobs has been made available after a month away with a knee injury and Tyler Walker is expected to be on the bench after an ankle problem.
Here’s how we predict Pompey will line up tonight.