Pompey 1 Cambridge 2 RECAP as boos ring around Fratton with Blues falling to fourth defeat on spin
Pompey return to Fratton Park after a 32-day absence against Cambridge United today.
And Danny Cowley’s men will be hoping home comforts will aid them as they bid to end their league goal drought.
It’s 358 minutes since the Blues last scored in League One action, and they are out to avoid equalling their worst barren league run of the 21st century.
We will be building up to the game as Pompey look to end a run of three defeats on the spin, which has seen their strong start to the campaign slow.
Then the team news is in at 2pm with reaction and video from PO4, before we bring you live commentary from 3pm.
FT Pompey 1 Cambridge United 2
- Five changes for Pompey
- Downing, Azeez, Harrison, Curtis and Romeo come in for the injured Robertson, Morrell, Hackett-Fairchild, Marquis and Freeman.
- 38: Ironside heads visitors in front against run of play
- 69: O’Neil doubles visitors’s lead
Full-time: Pompey 1 Cambridge 2
Mitov just gets to a ball in the box before Hirst’s head
Raggett heads wide from the free-kick
Harness wins an attacking free-kick down the right
Seven minutes stoppage time
Mitov dramatic rolling around after being caught by Marquis, slows play down as he receives treatment
Melee among both sets of players set off by an altercation between Brown and Williams. Both men booked
Pompey pressing now as Harness wins a corner
Hirst’s shot on the turn from the edge of the box is gathered
Fratton rocking as that goal lifts spirits of fans