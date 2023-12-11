League One's most in-form teams - how Portsmouth and Bolton's stats compare with Derby, Stevenage Wigan & Co ahead of key Fratton Park match: gallery
Pompey and Bolton are the two best teams in League One at this crucial stage of the season
Pompey welcome Bolton Wanderers to Fratton Park tonight (8pm) as League One’s top two go head-to-head.
With the Sky TV cameras broadcasting the game live to the nation, it’s a massive fixture and a great opportunity for both clubs to lay down a marker going into the busy festive schedule.
Three points separate the table-topping Blues and their nearest challengers. But with Ian Evatt’s side having played a game less than Pompey and boosting a superior goal difference (+3 better), a victory from them will send them top to the pile.
That will be no easy feat, though, given that Fratton Park is a fortress under head coach John Mousinho. Indeed, the Blues have lost just once on home soil in the league since March and only twice have they suffered PO4 heartache during their current bosses’ impressive reign in charge..
That will give Pompey huge confidence going into tonight’s game under the lights and with another huge home following expected. Bolton, however, will also be optimistic heading into the match, with their last defeat coming against Carlisle back on October 7.
In fairness, there’s very little separating the two teams - and it’s the same, too, when it comes to both sides’ form, with just two points separating them over the past 10 games But who has the edge in that particular department? We’ve taken a look and compared it with the rest of the teams in League One. Here’s what we discovered.