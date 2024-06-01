Pompey will aim to strengthen in all departments this summer as they look to put together a squad that they believe will be competitive in next season’s Championship.
With six-first team players released as they approached the end of their contracts, plus goodbyes said to the four loanees who ended the campaign at Fratton Park, there’s clear gaps to be filled. A natural need to improve on what they’ve currently got heading into a higher level of football also places emphasis on a productive transfer window.
Some areas of John Mousinho’s squad needs more surgery than others, though - and that’s certainly the case when it comes to the Blues’ current right-back situation. With Joe Rafferty gone and Zak Swanson looking likely to follow suit, Pompey presently have no recognised right-side full-back in their ranks.
That, therefore, represents a priority position for sporting director Rich Hughes to address in the weeks to come. But what are his options and what’s available?
The Blues have consistently said that money will be made available for the right signings, meaning the Fratton Park side can spend this summer to strengthen. But Hughes & Co will still be on the lookout for bargains. They will also be seeing what’s available among the free-agents market as they look to get value for money and be smart when it comes to recruitment.
So which right-back free agents could conceivably be calling Fratton Park home next season? We’ve taken a look across the Championship and League One to find out - and here’s what we’ve discovered.
