Pompey will aim to strengthen in all departments this summer as they look to put together a squad that they believe will be competitive in next season’s Championship.

With six-first team players released as they approached the end of their contracts, plus goodbyes said to the four loanees who ended the campaign at Fratton Park, there’s clear gaps to be filled. A natural need to improve on what they’ve currently got heading into a higher level of football also places emphasis on a productive transfer window.

Some areas of John Mousinho’s squad needs more surgery than others, though - and that’s certainly the case when it comes to the Blues’ current right-back situation. With Joe Rafferty gone and Zak Swanson looking likely to follow suit, Pompey presently have no recognised right-side full-back in their ranks.

That, therefore, represents a priority position for sporting director Rich Hughes to address in the weeks to come. But what are his options and what’s available?

The Blues have consistently said that money will be made available for the right signings, meaning the Fratton Park side can spend this summer to strengthen. But Hughes & Co will still be on the lookout for bargains. They will also be seeing what’s available among the free-agents market as they look to get value for money and be smart when it comes to recruitment.

So which right-back free agents could conceivably be calling Fratton Park home next season? We’ve taken a look across the Championship and League One to find out - and here’s what we’ve discovered.

1 . From left: Reuell Walters, Jordan Williams, Danny McNamara and Cody Drameh From left: Reuell Walters, Jordan Williams, Danny McNamara and Cody Drameh Photo Sales

2 . Cody Drameh - Leeds United The 22-year-old Leeds United defender spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Birmingham, where he featured 30 times in all competitions. He joined Leeds from Fulham in 2020 for £350,000. Drameh has bags of Championship experience following loans spells at Cardiff and Luton and has a valuation of 3m euros, according to transfermarkt.com. Photo Sales

3 . Danny McNamara - Millwall The Irishman has featured 134 times for the Lions after emerging through their youth ranks. McNamara played 33 times in the Championship last season and made 21 league starts as Millwall made use of his versatility. Someone who can play across the back line would make him an interesting proposition for Pompey. He also knows the area well after spending a period on loan at the Hawks in 2019. Photo Sales