Pompey are looking to set up their own digital channel ahead of £935m Sky deal with EFL

Pompey are exploring the possibility of operating their own digital channel.

Blues chief executive Andy Cullen has revealed the process of creating 'Pompey TV' for the start of the 2024-25 season is already under way, with proceedings anticipated to be ramped up in the new year.

The development comes as the existing agreement with the current iFollow streaming service for domestic viewers runs out at the end of this term and is replaced by the £935m broadcast deal that was agreed with Sky Sports in May. A new-look club website will also form part of the plans, with the existing one linked with the soon-to-be redundant EFL Digital agreement.

The topic of Pompey operating their own TV channel is something many fans have raised since former Disney CEO Michael Eisner bought the club back in 2017. It’s a concept many other EFL clubs have adopted in recent years, including Championship rivals Ipswich and Norwich. Now the Blues are in the process of creating their own broadcasting service.

When asked if Pompey had any plans to move away from the existing iFollow service to set up their own digital operation, Cullen told viewers of his latest Q&A on the club website: ‘Yes we do. We’re currently coming to the end of the agreement with EFL Digital who provide the iFollow services.

‘The business model for the EFL has changed as a few more clubs have started to develop their own channels going forwards, so the current business model as it were, which basically provides the club with free websites and free streaming will disappear and those clubs who chose to remain with the EFL will have to pay a fee going forward so it’s the right time for us to look at all our different options.

‘We’re working with people at the moment, receiving interest, we’re going through a tender process with everybody at the moment to look at provision for our website, for an app, for mobile provision and also for streaming services as well.’

He added: ‘We’re working towards making a decision in the early part of next year, early 2024, with a view of seeing what we’re going to do for the new season - 2024-25 and that may well include Pompey TV.’

At present, domestic fans unable to attend certain Pompey games - including today’s trip to Bristol Rovers - can purchase a video match pass via iFollow for £10.

That streaming service comes to an end at the climax of this season. And while it’s understood Pompey will not stream games live via their own digital channel, domestic Blues fans will benefit from the new TV deal that has been struck with Sky.

All midweek games will be made available to watch, as will those scheduled on bank holidays and during international breaks. The first and last games of the season will also be shown, while 10 games across the EFL will be broadcast live each weekend, including six in the 12.30pm Saturday slot.