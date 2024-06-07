Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are yet to confirm any signings following their promotion to the Championship

Pompey fans are crying out for some transfer news.

Seven weeks have now passed since promotion back to the Championship was confirmed - but there’s been little sign of new arrivals coming through the doors at Fratton Park. There’s been plenty of speculation, but, unfortunately, that’s as far as it’s gone to date.

The News has been trying hard to separate some of the gossip from the legitimate business the Blues are working on, with our story on the status of their interest in Chris Conn-Clarke an example of our latest efforts. We also like to ensure the Fratton faithful are getting the right steer when it comes to potential comings and goings, as our latest Pompey Talk video shows.

However, we also like some of the fun and alternative ways of looking at the transfer window. And with the help of safebettingsites.com, we’ve been able to calculate the odds on certain players making the south coast their home in the coming weeks.

Our new-found friends at safebettingsites.com use a host of algorithms to determine the chances of a player arriving - from rumours reported, positional requirements and player availability to other connections and name values. Of course, the information provided should not be interpreted as Pompey definitely having an interest in a player. Yet, with all factors considered, a list of names has been provided who apprently stand the best chance of making a move to PO4 this summer.

Here’s eight players who could be arriving at Fratton Park this transfer window, if the data experts are correct.

Abu Kamara - 11/4

The Norwich winger enjoyed a unforgettable season at Fratton Park, with his eight league goals and 10 assists helping the Blues secure the League One title with 97 points. Pompey would love to have the winger back, the fans would very much like that, too. But it’s currently out of the Blues’ hands.

Jordan Williams - 4/1

The former Barnsley captain is a free agent after deciding to cut his ties with the Tykes after six seasons. A versatile defender who can play at right-back, centre-back and wing-back, his leadership qualities would also be welcomed at Fratton Park.

Luke Thomas - 9/2

The 22-year-old left-back is available on a free transfer as his contract at Leicester draws to a close. The England under-21 international has made 85 appearances for Leicester and started the 2021 FA Cup final for the Foxes. However, last season he was sent out on loan twice - firstly to Sheffield United and then to Middlesbrough. Neither side have interest in him this summer.

Jamal Lowe - 5/1

The forward made 119 appearances and scored 29 goals for Pompey, while also helping the club secure the 2016-17 League Two title. The former Fratton favourite, who spent last season on loan at Swansea, is now a free agent after Premier League Bournemouth opted against renewing his contract - as was long expected.

Cody Drameh - 13/2

The 22-year-old Leeds United right-back spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Birmingham, where he featured 30 times in all competitions. He joined Leeds from Fulham in 2020 for £350,000. Drameh has bags of Championship experience following loans spells at Cardiff and Luton and has a valuation of 3m euros, according to transfermarkt.com.

Tom Edwards - 7/1

The 25-year-old right-back is a free agent as 16 years spent at Stoke. After breaking into the first team in 2017, there was hope Edwards would be the Potters’ first-choice right-back for the next 10 years. However, he couldn’y build on his early promise and instead was loaned out to Fleetwood Town, New York Red Bulls, Barnsley and Huddersfield, where he has spent the whole of the 2023-24 season, making just 13 apearances.

Karamoko Dembele - 8/1

A huge swathe of teams in the Premier League and Championship have been credited with an interest with the Brest talent, after a breakout season in League One with Blackpool in 2023-24 The forward bagged nine goals and 14 assists for the Tangerines, with the former Celtic youngster marking himself out as one of the brightest talents in the EFL.