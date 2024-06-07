Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey had been linked with a move for Chris Conn-Clarke after he registered 23 goals and 12 assists for Altrincham last season

Pompey aren’t currently pursuing a move for Altrincham attacking midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke.

The News understands the Blues made initial enquiries about the Northern Ireland under-21 international’s availability following a season that saw the 22-year-old score 23 goals and register 12 assists for the National League outfit.

But after testing the waters, it’s believed Pompey are presently weighing up other options as they look to reinforce their ranks for their return to the Championship.

Head coach John Mousinho is keen to improve his attacking options after seeing Alex Robertson, Tino Anjorin, Myles Peart-Harris, Abu Kamara and Josh Martin all exit Fratton Park following the club’s League One title success. However, Conn-Clarke is not one they’re currently working on, despite the former Fleetwood man fitting the profile of player that has brought the Blues so much success under sporting director Rich Hughes.

The forward has been at the centre of much transfer speculation in recent weeks, with his form for the Moss Lane side attracting plenty of admirers. Pompey had been joined by Wigan, Peterborough, Ipswich and Mansfield in showing an interest in Altrincham’s key asset, while reports emerged that the Hale outfit had knocked back bids for his services.

Wigan have reportedly cooled their interest as well. Meanwhile, Alty director of football Rob Esteva said they would only accept what they believe to be the player’s worth before considering selling.

Speaking to Radio Alty, he said: ‘Everyone knows it’s going to be difficult for us to keep Chris, but it has to be right for the club as well as for him.

‘We have received a couple of offers already, but they have been turned down. The reality is we won’t let him go if teams don’t meet our valuation, and the offers we have had so far don’t come close.

‘It’s not crazy money we’re asking, it’s a realistic assessment of his worth, based on the benchmark of other players and the realisation that Chris has out-performed so many of them. It will be incredibly sad if he does go, but we always back ourselves, and I’m confident we will once more have one of the best attacks in the division next season, with or without Chris.’