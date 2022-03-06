Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley provides bitter-sweet update on ex-Charlton midfielder Reeco Hackett's injury set-back

Reeco Hackett will miss the rest of the season. Picture: Jason Brown

The 24-year-old hasn’t featured for Pompey since last week’s 3-3 draw with Fleetwood, after suffering ligament damage in the Cod Army clash.

And the Blues head coach has revealed the versatile winger won’t need surgery on his knee, although his season has come to a premature end.

Not only has his absence further reduced the Fratton Park outfit's small squad, it has also provided a personal blow to the midfielder.

After loan spells at Bromley and Southend before this campaign, Hackett had finally cemented himself into the club’s first team plans.

In total, he’s made 34 appearances in royal blue this term, while scoring five goals from a variety of positions.

But Cowley admitted the midfielder’s campaign is over.

He told BBC Radio Solent: ‘The good news, in one respect, is he doesn’t need surgery. The bad news is he’s going to be in a brace for six weeks. His season’s over unfortunately.

‘But the good news is he doesn’t need surgery.’

The ex-Charlton man is one of 17 players whose contracts expire at Fratton Park at the end of the season.

However, Pompey do have an extension clause they can trigger to prolong his stay on the south coast for, at least, another year.

For the ex-Norwich youth team product, his full focus will be on completing his rehabilitation process across the next two-months.

He posted on social media: ‘Absolutely gutted to be out for the rest of the season, Enjoyed every moment out there with that shirt on this season! I will be back stronger. Thanks for the support’

