The former West Ham and Charlton youngster had come to their attention after scoring against them in October during a loan spell with Maidenhead.

However, a shoulder injury collected in training during last month’s transfer window prevented Wrexham’s interest progressing.

Mingi is now fit and in the frame to travel with Cowley’s squad to Crewe for Saturday’s League One fixture.

But with availability numbers so low, Pompey’s head coach has declared the 21-year-old won’t be departing on loan to the National League admirers.

Cowley told The News: ‘I am not looking to loan any players out. We only have a small squad, we need everybody available to us.

‘Jay will be staying around with us for the foreseeable.

Pompey midfielder Jay Mingi has been interesting Wrexham, but Danny Cowley insists he is staying put for now. Picture: Rogan/JMP

‘Everybody is pushing for a first-team place, it’s their job to push, to force their way into the team and contribute.

‘There’s loads of interest in Jay. The National League is the highest level possible, because no-one can take him beyond that with the Football League window closed.

‘You would have to ask Wrexham about their interest, although we did have a conversation with them in January, but nothing since.

‘It was an early conversation, they were interested in either buying Jay or loaning him.’

While Mingi is remaining at Fratton Park, Cowley has also stressed his determination not to recall any of those out on loan to bolster his player shortage.

The Blues have loaned out Haji Mnoga (Weymouth), Paul Downing (Rochdale), Alex Bass (Bradford), Callum Johnson (Fleetwood), and Harvey Hughes and Dan Gifford (the Rocks).

Cowley added: ‘I am desperately trying not to bring back some of the players that are out on loan because I really want them to have the flow.

‘It’s really important for their development that they are out playing. Someone like Haji probably had his best game on Tuesday night against Eastleigh.

‘I know he is growing by the day, so I’m desperately trying not to bring those players back.’

