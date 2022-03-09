Portsmouth boss delivers injury update ahead of trips to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle after Blackburn Rovers loanee's Crewe withdrawl

But the Blues boss believes he will need to keep protecting his players wherever he can, by limiting their minutes as he runs with a small squad over the rest of the season.

Hayden Carter was withdrawn with 12 minutes remaining at Crewe, in his side’s 3-1 success at Gresty Road.

Cowley revealed the Blackburn loanee was feeling a calf issue, so was taken off as a precaution.

Hirst was also substituted on a hat-trick for the second game in a row, after his two-goal return against Accrington on Saturday.

That was done to protect the Leicester City man suffering from fatigue, as he hits the form of his career.

Louis Thompson was the other player taken off, with Cowley managing the midfielder’s minutes after well publicised injury issues in the past.

Shaun Williams (fractured spine), Kieron Freeman (ankle) and Jayden Reid (knee) all remain sidelined for Pompey, but there is better news over Michael Jacobs with the attacking talent potentially returning to training this week.

Hayden Carter. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Cowley explained how he sees the situation with 14 senior outfield players to choose from amid a busy run of games.

He said: ‘Hayden felt his calf, so we had to protect him.

‘A lot of them are getting the cotton wool treatment.

‘But because we were winning the last two games we’ve been able to get players off.

‘I know it doesn’t sound much, but it’s a massive difference if you can take people off at 60 minutes, 70 or even 80 minutes. It does reduce their load quite dramatically and the risk of injury.’

