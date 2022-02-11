The 25-year-old is one of 17 players at Fratton Park whose deal comes to an end in the summer.

The Blues have the option to further the former Burton forward’s south coast stay into a fourth season.

And Cowley believes it is imperative for the club to exercise their right to do so.

Harness emerged as Pompey’s talisman during the first half of the campaign by scoring 10 goals in 23 games in all competitions.

His goals were at the heart of the club’s push towards the top-six, before surging coronavirus cases in the camp enforced a momentum-ending break across Christmas and New Year.

That form has since dipped, seeing the Blues head coach – with Harness’ agreement – sit out the past two games in order to re-energise him for the remainder of the season.

But with clubs like Blackburn showing an interest in the autumn and Pompey receiving enquiries for the Republic of Ireland man last month, Cowley said he remains adamant that the club that up their option on him.

Marcus Harness' current Pompey deal expires in the summer. Picture: Stephen Flynn

He told The News: ‘I think the lines of communication are always open. Like I’ve said numerous times before, I’m 99.9 percent sure the club are going to take that option.

‘It will certainly be my strongest recommendation that they do.

‘I believe Marcus has had a brilliant season up until this point.

‘He’s played a huge part in the success the team has had and he’s already reached double figures for goals and he’s always creating opportunities for others.’

Contract talks are high on Cowley’s agenda at present.