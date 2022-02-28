Both Thames Valley Police and the Football Association launched investigations into the previous clash between the sides, which saw a member of the U’s staff treated in hospital for a head injury.

At the time, feelings were running high, following the controversial first-half sending off of Pompey's Joe Morrell.

Oxford went on to win the early February fixture 3-2, following a stoppage-time goal from substitute Nathan Holland.

Now, 24 days later, the teams are scheduled to meet at Fratton Park tomorrow night (7.45pm), although Cowley has downplayed the possibility of any lingering ill-feeling.

He told The News: ‘We felt a certain level of injustice to play as long as we did with 10 men, but we played with spirit and fight.

Ronan Curtis celebrates after scoring in the controversial 3-2 defeat at Oxford United - but is suspended for the Fratton Park rematch. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We all felt the pain of that first game against Oxford and have kept that pain pretty close. We’ll use it to fuel us tomorrow.

‘There’s no bad blood between the camps, just a real motivation from us to play at our best and to find a way of winning the match.

‘I think what happened in the tunnel has been discussed already and I don’t think there’s anything more to say on the matter really.

‘I believe the FA did an investigation and the matter wasn’t taken any further. We’ve had good communication from the FA, as always.

‘Nothing happened and, as a consequence, there was nothing to investigate.

‘You guys brought it (the investigation) to my attention, it surprised me at the time, but the investigation happened quite quickly – and it ended quite quickly as well.’

Oxford are presently fourth in League One, four points adrift of second-placed Wigan, albeit having played three games more.

SInce their Kassam Stadium defeat, Pompey have taken 10 points from a possible 12, yet remain in 11th spot.

Cowley added: ‘We showed a lot of character off the back of that game to then go on to win the next three – and we are certainly looking forward to the game tomorrow night.

‘We have respect for Oxford, they are one of the best teams in this division, an open, expansive side with so many creative players in their midfield and forward areas.

‘They have so many different options available to them, we anticipate a tough match.

‘We’re going to be really positive and purposeful in our play and attack the challenge head on.’

