Danny Cowley provides reassuring message on the fitness of Portsmouth and Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu

But the Blues head coach explained how there’s no cause for concern over the Republic of Ireland man’s his short or long-term availability.

During the second half of the U’s success, the 20-year-old required medical attention on his thigh – but remained on the field for its entirety afterwards.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he did so again four days later against Accy.

In the opening 45 against John Coleman’s side, play stopped so staff could attend to the same muscle, before Bazunu went on to play the rest of the game.

Despite this, Cowley has revealed Bazunu isn’t harbouring any impacting issues regarding his fitness.

He told The News: ‘No, I don’t think there is (an injury issue). He’s in a good place, he’s incredibly mentally and physically robust. He’s in a good moment.

Gavin Bazunu received treatment in matches against Oxford United and Accrington. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘He just picked up a little injury (in both games) and just needed a little bit of TLC.’

In recent weeks, there’s been revelations of Premier League teams using injury-induced breaks to re-energise and confirm tactics.

In February, Southampton were the latest to have this detailed in a report by The Athletic

At that stage of the season, Pompey’s south-coast rivals were said to have a player go down between minute 60 and 70 in one out four league games.

But when put to Cowley whether the cases with Bazunu were a tactical ploy, he dismissed such claims by saying: ‘I don’t know what you mean.’

Message From the Editor