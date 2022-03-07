Danny Cowley provides reassuring message on the fitness of Portsmouth and Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu
Danny Cowley has issued a reassuring message over Gavin Bazunu’s fitness.
It comes after the Manchester City loanee received on-the-pitch treatment during recent victories against Oxford United and Accrington.
But the Blues head coach explained how there’s no cause for concern over the Republic of Ireland man’s his short or long-term availability.
During the second half of the U’s success, the 20-year-old required medical attention on his thigh – but remained on the field for its entirety afterwards.
And he did so again four days later against Accy.
In the opening 45 against John Coleman’s side, play stopped so staff could attend to the same muscle, before Bazunu went on to play the rest of the game.
Despite this, Cowley has revealed Bazunu isn’t harbouring any impacting issues regarding his fitness.
He told The News: ‘No, I don’t think there is (an injury issue). He’s in a good place, he’s incredibly mentally and physically robust. He’s in a good moment.
‘He just picked up a little injury (in both games) and just needed a little bit of TLC.’
In recent weeks, there’s been revelations of Premier League teams using injury-induced breaks to re-energise and confirm tactics.
In February, Southampton were the latest to have this detailed in a report by The Athletic
At that stage of the season, Pompey’s south-coast rivals were said to have a player go down between minute 60 and 70 in one out four league games.
But when put to Cowley whether the cases with Bazunu were a tactical ploy, he dismissed such claims by saying: ‘I don’t know what you mean.’
Message From the Editor
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.