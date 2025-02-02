Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are eyeing a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard, according to a report.

Writing for The Sun, EFL journalist Alan Nixon claims that the Blues along with relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle. It hinges on whether the Lancashire outfit will sign a striker before deadline day. Rovers signed Augustus Kargbo from Cesena over the weekend and they could be in the market for one more player to bolster their front line.

A move from John Mousinho for a striker would come as a surprise given the attacking options they have at their disposal. Thomas Waddingham was signed from Brisbane Roar in January and marked his debut with a goal against West Brom.

Colby Bishop was entrusted to lead the line in the goalless draw against Burnley, whilst Christian Saydee was an option on the bench along with Waddingham, and Harvey Blair. Pompey have Kusini Yengi and Mark O'Mahony to come back from injury as well with the latter not too far away, but Evan Ferguson's situation at Brighton might force the Seagulls into a rethink on his loan.

Harry Leonard’s background

Leonard is a 21-year-old forward who has played 10 games for Blackburn’s senior team this season, though he wasn’t in the squad for Friday’s win against Preston North End, due to injury. He’s scored one goal which came on Boxing Day against Sunderland, with his future discussed just before Christmas.

‘Maybe, I am not going to say specifically we will be moving Harry on at the moment," said Rovers manager John Eustace to the Lancashire Telegraph in December when asked about a possible move away.

‘It's important to protect Harry and get him back to the levels we know he can do and I think he's doing that.’

The Rochdale-born forward recently came back from two serious injuries with both a fractured back, and a dislocated shoulder which limited him to just six appearances in 2024. Earlier this month, Leonard was said to be attracting interest from clubs in League One, but this new report is signalling that the player could remain in the Championship.

Leonard has never had a loan spell away from Blackburn, so his record in senior football is five goals and two assists in 36 games. At an academy level, he was prolific, registering 33 goals and seven assists in 56 matches.

Wycombe want Will Norris

Managerless Wycombe Wanderers could offer Will Norris an escape route out of Fratton Park, according to Alan Nixon. The 31-year-old recently turned down a move to Barnsley, with Mousinho claiming that the player hasn't got 'any desire' to leave the club at the minute.

The Chairboys are involved in a battle for the League One title, but are on the search for a new manager after Matt Bloomfield left for Luton Town last month. Despite his departure, Wycombe are still doing some bits of transfer business, and are hoping to recruit someone who has had the experience of winning promotion from the third tier.

After helping Pompey to the title last season with 19 clean sheets in 46 games, Norris started the season between the sticks, despite the signings of Jordan Archer and Nicolas Schmid. He had a run of nine games in the side, but he kept just two clean sheets and after shipping six against Stoke City, he fell down the pecking order.

Norris last inclusion in a match-day squad came against Blackburn Rovers in mid-January, and is regarded as third-choice. Toby Steward is also at the club after returning from his loan spell at Wealdstone, so he is vying with the teenager for a place in the squad should one of Archer or Schmid be unavailable.