John Mousinho believes WIll Norris still wants to play for Pompey after talk of the keeper rejecting a Fratton exit.

And the Blues boss insisted he has no problem with the League One title winner fighting for the No1 spot, after being left in the Fratton cold.

Norris was last night linked with a move to Barnsley, after being usurped by impressive new Austrian Nico Schmid between the sticks this season.

Pompey reportedly agreed a deal with the side they beat to lift the title in April, but the 31-year-old is said to have turned down the switch to Oakwell. Barnsley have now brought in Aston Villa keeper Joe Gauci on loan for the season, with the move for the Aussie seemingly killing any return for Norris.

The loss at Blackburn earlier this month is the only time Norris has been involved in a squad, since being replaced by Schmid at the start of last October. That situation doesn’t look like changing anytime soon, with Jordan Archer now established as Schmid’s understudy.

Norris still had 18 months to run on his existing deal at Fratton Park, with the former Burnley man made one of the club’s top earners when being recruited in the summer of 2023.

Pompey's Will Norris. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey are believed to be happy to let the keeper go before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline, but Mousinho says there’s no issue over Norris staying put.

The Blues boss stated he doesn’t believe the man who made the PFA League One team of the year wants to depart - and that’s a situation he’s comfortable with.

Mousinho said: ‘At the minute there’s no movement with Will. We’re looking to have three in the goalkeeping department, so we’re not overly keen on doing anything there.

‘As it stands at the moment, I’m pretty happy with the goalkeeping department as it is.

Wants to play

‘Will wants to play, he definitely wants to play, he wants to play at Portsmouth if possible. We know that.

‘He’s competitive and wants to get himself in the side.

‘At the moment, Will hasn’t said he’s got any desire to leave. At the minute, we’re content with the situation.

‘Not as far as I think at the moment (could the situation change?). Where we are with the three keepers is a good spot.’