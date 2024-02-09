John Mousinho has already admitted Pompey will resist the temptation to dip into the free-agent market to offset their latest injury headache.
The Blues head coach said it was an avenue the Fratton Park hierarchy were unlikely to go down - despite Joe Morrell (knee), Tom McIntyre (ankle) and Terry Devlin (shoulder) joining Regan Poole (ACL) and Alex Robertson (hamstring) in being ruled out for the remainder of the season.
The onus will, therefore, be on Pompey's remaining 26 senior players to get league-leaders Pompey across the line with 15 games of the current campaing remaining.
Fingers crossed, the Blues' injury woes won't be added to during that time. But with the PO4 side already making use of the free-agent market during term time, following Josh Martin's successful trial, Pompey have proven there's worthy additions available if the need arises. They might not be 100-per-cent match fit, but given a chance and they might just be able to do a job for them at the business end of the season.
So just who is available, IF the Blues (and it remains a big IF!) decided to test the waters of the pool of players currently without a club and went for a quick fix? Defense and midfield would be the prioirty, but who are the best options currently available if it did come to that.
We've had a look to see - and here's what we found.