John Mousinho has already admitted Pompey will resist the temptation to dip into the free-agent market to offset their latest injury headache.

The onus will, therefore, be on Pompey's remaining 26 senior players to get league-leaders Pompey across the line with 15 games of the current campaing remaining.

Fingers crossed, the Blues' injury woes won't be added to during that time. But with the PO4 side already making use of the free-agent market during term time, following Josh Martin's successful trial, Pompey have proven there's worthy additions available if the need arises. They might not be 100-per-cent match fit, but given a chance and they might just be able to do a job for them at the business end of the season.

So just who is available, IF the Blues (and it remains a big IF!) decided to test the waters of the pool of players currently without a club and went for a quick fix? Defense and midfield would be the prioirty, but who are the best options currently available if it did come to that.

We've had a look to see - and here's what we found.

1 . Matty Longstaff The 23-year-old central midfielder has been without a club since being released by Newcastle at the end of last season. He made 14 appearances for the Toon but hasn't played since a seven-game loan spell for Colchester at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. Photo Sales

2 . Tariqe Fosu The left-sided midfielder has been without a club since leaving Premier League Brentford at the end of last season. There were January reports that the ex-Charlton, Oxford and Stoke player was training with the Blues - speculation that was later dismissed by John Mousinho. Photo Sales

3 . Josh Onomah The former Spurs, Aston Villa, Fulham, Preston and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder was reportedly set to join Bolton in January. However, a move never materiallised for the 26-year-old who remains without a club. Photo Sales