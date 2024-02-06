Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are fears Pompey new-boy Tom McIntyre could be out for the rest of the season.

That’s according to former chief footballer writer at The Sun and Mirror, Paul Smith, who has claimed the defender broke his ankle during his debut against Northampton on Saturday.

McIntyre - who moved to Fratton Park from Reading last week on a two-and-a-half-year deal - walked straight into John Mousinho’s starting XI for the Cobblers’ visit to Fratton Park, replacing Sean Raggett in the Blues line-up.

But his afternoon was cut short on 54 minutes following a challenge on Mitch Pinnock which referee Sam Purkiss believed warranted a straight red card. That infuriated Mousinho - who is considering appealing the on-the-pitch decision - and the home fans, especially as McIntyre was spotted leaving PO4 on crutches.

However, such an appeal could prove fruitless, with reports emerging that the centre-back mightin actual fact miss the remaining 15 games of the league campaign with an injury that might also require an operation.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Smith said: ‘Crushing blow to #pompey as Tom McIntyre looks like being out for the season after suffering a broken ankle on his debut. May require surgery #pup #portsmouthfc.’

The News is scheduled to meet with Pompey boss John Mousinho on Wednesday so will verify the claims then. The scheduled press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Carlisle will also provide an opportunity to get the latest on the knee injury picked up by Joe Morrell in last Tuesday night’s trip to Oxford. The Welsh midfielder - who sat out the 4-1 win against Northampton - was sent for a scan on Friday. The club is yet to reveal the true extent of the injury.