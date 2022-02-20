Portsmouth dealt major blow as injury sees key man ex-Wolves, Wigan Athletic and Derby County man Michael Jacobs sidelined

The key attacking man has been dealt a spell in the treatment room after picking up a knee injury in training last week.

Blues boss Danny Cowley is hopeful the cruciate issue will not rule out the 30-year-old long term, however.

Any period without the former Wigan and Wolves man is a blow, with Jacobs establishing himself as the hub of his side’s attacking creativity.

Before last weekend’s 4-0 win over Doncaster Pompey had scored five goals in three games, with Jacobs scoring or assisting in each of those efforts.

Despite the perception of cruciate injuries being seen as severe, Cowley doesn’t view the problem as one which will keep out Jacobs long term.

But the Pompey boss admitted the news was a setback ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Shrewsbury, with Fleetwood coming to Fratton Park on Saturday.

He said: ‘It’s a knee injury for Michael.

‘He has really got going so it’s frustrating. He’s been in a really good rhythm for us.

‘He got through a three-game week which was fantastic.

‘Then he trained Monday and Tuesday, had a recovery day Wednesday and then it happened on Thursday in an unopposed drill.

‘We’ve got a small squad and it’s getting smaller.

‘It seems like every time we get someone going at the moment we lose them.

‘It’s a strained cruciate which sounds bad, but there’s no disruption to the fibres.

‘Hopefully he’ll be out for a few weeks, we are hopeful it will be short term.’

Cowley was handed other injury concerns going into Saturday’s postponed trip to Crewe.

Both Sean Raggett and Reeco Hackett were doubts ahead of the match at Gresty Road, which was called off by ref Martin Coy at the 11th hour.

They were both deemed fit after impressing last time out in the 4-0 over Doncaster at Fratton Park.

Cowley expects both players to be okay as Pompey quickly go back on the road bound for New Meadow tomorrow.

Jay Mingi was in contention for the Crewe game, but Shaun Williams (fractured spine) and Kieron Freeman (ankle) are both sidelined.

Cowley added: ‘To be honest, we’ve had a disrupted week.

‘Raggs (Raggett) hadn’t trained until yesterday and nor had Reeco (Hackett), but they are both in the squad.’

