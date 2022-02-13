That’s how our chief sports writer Neil Allen described Louis Thompson’s Pompey performance against Doncaster on Saturday.

And it seems he wasn’t the only one purring over the midfielder’s latest performance in a Blues shirt.

Indeed, the former Norwich and MK Dons ace is developing quite a fan base at Fratton Park as his undoubted quality begins to shine through.

There’s always been glimpses of genius in the 24 games he’s featured in this season.

But with Danny Cowley keen to wrap the 27-year-old up in cotton wool because of previous injury concerns, those appearances have been carefully selected.

The Blues boss, however, has had to trust Thompson’s fitness in recent weeks following Shaun Williams’ back injury and Joe Morrell’s current three-match ban.

And it seems the brother of another Fratton favourite, Nathan, is revelling in his new lease of life.

Pompey midfielder Louis Thompson

Saturday’s outing represented the first time the midfield ace has started three consecutive league games for Pompey since his arrival on a free transfer in the summer.

Another eye-catching display saw him receive a standing ovation when substituted on 83 minutes when the three points were in the bag.

But the admiration didn’t stop there.

You just have do a quick search on Twitter to see the esteem reserved for the so-called ‘baller’!

Here’s a look at some of those tweets in the aftermath of the victory over Donny...

@FrogmoresFrog: Louis Thompson > Nathan Thompson.

@danieledmunds: Louis Thompson is a machine he covered every blade of grass at fratton park today #pompey

@joe121099: Louis Thompson. Should be the first name on the team sheet at this rate.

@beiderbecks: Louis Thompson. Hell of a player.

@Real_Dan_Horton: Let’s hope Louis Thompson stays fit. Some player #Pompey.

@PompeyHen: Louis Thompson is the league 1 Kante.

@MikeOfPompey: Louis Thompson is a football genius by the way.

@Jake_PFC: Sign Louis Thompson for next season already he’s a championship quality player if he can stay fit.