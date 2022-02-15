The England international famously hails from Portsmouth and has done little to hide the fact he supports the League One club.

But some sections of the Champions League holders’ support have been rubbed up the wrong way, after the midfielder – who came through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge – pledged allegiance to his hometown club in the clip currently doing the rounds on Twitter.

And, of course, Blues supporters are revelling in the 23-year-old’s sense of loyalty.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the resurfaced clip online, Mount was asked if his support had transferred to Chelsea from the Fratton Park outfit?

However, the former Purbrook Park Secondary School pupil and Fratton Park season-ticket holder was adamant that his love for Chelsea would always follow his bond with Pompey.

He said: ‘No, I’m Portsmouth through and through. It’s my club and I was born there. I have always been a Portsmouth fan.

‘That was the first game I ever went to with my dad. But Chelsea are a very very close second.

Portsmouth-born Mason Mount recently won the FIFA World Club Cup with Chelsea. Picture: Francois Nel/Getty Images

‘I’ve been at the club since I was six-years-old. They’re my club as well, but at least they’re both blue.

‘I’m definitely blue on the inside. Portsmouth first, closely followed by Chelsea.’

As a result, fans from both clubs have been exchanging tweets about the player.

@PompeyDurham wrote: You can take the boy out of #Pompey but…

England and Chelsea footballer Mason Mount, right, who is a lifelong Pompey fan, with friend Will Sumner at Old Trafford supporting the Blues in the 2008 FA Cup.

@Sam_Oliver commented Chelsea fans rattled cause Mount loves the club from where he’s from and was brought up

@pfc_lumberjack responded by saying: What a man!

@tomc_1984 said: The difference between this bloke and JWP is night and day.

@furniss_Alexadded:Geezer, he bleeds blue.

@pompey9219 got involved by stating: So much respect for him. You can’t buy loyalty. Never forgets his roots.

‘Love him’, was @pfcdave1898’s response.

@liammcguire said: Money Mase loves the Pompey

@lukehookings enthused: He absolutely loves the Pomp, unreal.

Meanwhile, @HarvMarksy said: What geezer. Could kiss his face.

Among the replies from Chelsea followers were..

@Tanerine_AJ blasted: Disgraceful. Should never be a captain!

‘Then go and play for Portsmouth’, said @vintagechelsea

@Setfordddd responded: Sell him immediately

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron