Pompey fans' favourite defender: Semi-final draw revealed
We started with 50 - we're down to four.
Just a highly-regarded quartet remain in our unofficial, unscientific tournament to find out who is Pompey fans' favourite Blues defenfer of all-time.
Along the way we've lost some greats - like Noel Blake, Jimmy Dickinson, Slyvain Distin and Matt Taylor - and we're now at the semi-final stage.
Ties are being decided by 24-hour Twitter votes on the @stevebone1 timeline - with updates also to come on the @pompeylive account ... all this at a time when the Forgotten Pompey Goals Twitter account is running another of its popular polls, to find followers' favourite PFC awayday.
Here is the defenders' semi-final draw:
Arjan De Zeeuw v Matt Clarke
Ricardo Rocha v Linvoy Primus
The votes will begin later tonight (Tuesday) and run for 24 hours, with the final to follow on Thursday.
This was the quarter-final draw - with the four semi-finalists all coming through polls in which more than 500 votes were cast.
Quarter-final results:
Dejan Stefanovic 48.5% lost to Matt Clarke 51.5%
Linvoy Primus 66.8% beat Matt Taylor 33.2%
Noel Blake 33.4% lost to Arjan De Zeeuw 66.6%
Ricardo Rocha 71.5% beat Sol Campbell 28.5%
This was who made the last 16 and this was how the last 32 lined up.