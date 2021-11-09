Pompey fans' favourite defender: Semi-final draw revealed

Matt Clarke / Picture: The News

Just a highly-regarded quartet remain in our unofficial, unscientific tournament to find out who is Pompey fans' favourite Blues defenfer of all-time.

Along the way we've lost some greats - like Noel Blake, Jimmy Dickinson, Slyvain Distin and Matt Taylor - and we're now at the semi-final stage.

Ties are being decided by 24-hour Twitter votes on the @stevebone1 timeline - with updates also to come on the @pompeylive account ... all this at a time when the Forgotten Pompey Goals Twitter account is running another of its popular polls, to find followers' favourite PFC awayday.

Arjan De Zeeuw / Picture: Getty

Here is the defenders' semi-final draw:

Arjan De Zeeuw v Matt Clarke

Ricardo Rocha v Linvoy Primus

The votes will begin later tonight (Tuesday) and run for 24 hours, with the final to follow on Thursday.

Ricardo Rocha / Picture: Getty

This was the quarter-final draw - with the four semi-finalists all coming through polls in which more than 500 votes were cast.

Quarter-final results:

Dejan Stefanovic 48.5% lost to Matt Clarke 51.5%

Linvoy Primus 66.8% beat Matt Taylor 33.2%

Linvoy Primus / Picture: The News

Noel Blake 33.4% lost to Arjan De Zeeuw 66.6%