Abu Kamara’s Pompey form is reportedly attracting attention.

According to TEAMtalk, Premier League Brentford and German Bundesliga side Freiburg are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old forward, with the belief that the Norwich loanee is a star in the making,

The versatile attacker is on a season-long loan at Fratton Park from the Canaries as he looks to benefit from first-team football. He’s certainly doing that, with Kamara already clocking up 25 appearances for the League One leaders. The London-born ace has also scored four times for the Blues and recorded three assists during his four-month stay on the south coast.

Kamara has started Pompey’s past four league games and scored the opener in the recent 2-2 draw with Charlton. His importance to the team is growing as the Blues contend with the loss of top-scorer Colby Bishop, who is out with an ankle injury, and Tino Anjorin - who has been absent since the beginning of November with a hamstring complaint. But his form is not going unnoticed elsewhere, with Brentford and Freiburg keeping an eye on the young forward’s progress as he enters the final 18 months of his Norwich contract.

There’s no suggestion in TEAMtalk’s ‘exclusive’ report that a January swoop is on the cards. Indeed, they state that Kamara is highly-thought of at Carrow Road - which suggests they see a future for their academy product in the Championship. They also add that the Bees’ interest is a long-standing one, with the Londoners tracking the versatile forward for some time. Meanwhile, it’s reported Freiburg are keen to tap into the English market as they look for up-and-coming players to excel in the German top flight.