The season ticket holder said he’s been blocked from attending Portsmouth FC matches for one year as of March 11 – suspended after five months. Mr Westwood was punished after going into the ladies toilets during the Blues’ 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and claimed to be transgender.

The 59-year-old defended his actions; saying he was only in the entranceway and added that he identified as a woman to ‘show solidarity with them’ during a match promoting female rights group Her Game Too. He declined to make further comment after sharing the news of his ban extension.

The debate over whether John Westwood's ban should have been extended has rumbled on. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Season ticket holder Mary Williams confronted Mr Westwood, saying he was ‘ranting and raving’ in the loos and that his behaviour was ‘ridiculous in the extreme’ and ‘offensive to anyone who is transgender.’ Mr Westwood has been banned four times this season and supporters have given their thoughts.

Will Richards said: ‘Horrible bloke and a stain on the club. Hope it becomes a permanent ban.’

‘Good. It should be permanent,’ Gary Magee added.

Some agreed with the club’s decision. @CharlieFarnsba9 posted on Twitter: ‘I don’t like what Westwood did, I don’t like what he’s become because he’s got worse over recent years. I do want him to have significant time out so he can reflect but I don’t ever want him to suffer a lifetime ban, I also want the club to help him as there’s clearly an issue.

@daniel_son79 replied: ‘The club have zero responsibility to help him.’

David Eldridge said: ‘I think this is pretty fair given his progressively worse antics this season as I'm sure this will hurt him, especially with the playoffs a possibility.

SEE ALSO: John Westwood banned for fourth time this season after going into ladies toilets claiming he was transgender

‘Just be a normal, well behaved yet hardcore supporter next year, it's not that hard!’ Some supporters thought the situation was a farce and think Mr Westwood should be allowed to return to Fratton Park immediately.

David Bonner-Smith added: ‘Those that know John know that he's a kind, helpful bloke who makes a good friend. He is actually quite a shy, hard-working gentleman, who calls himself nothing more than an ordinary Pompey fan.

‘I've seen fans do much worse than John’s silly-billy antics.’

