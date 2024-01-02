News you can trust since 1877
Paddy Lane celebrates his opener in front of an ecstatic North StandPaddy Lane celebrates his opener in front of an ecstatic North Stand
16 brilliant photos of Portsmouth faithful enjoying banging start to new year as 18,299 celebrate win against Steve Evans' Stevenage: gallery

Pompey fans went home happy on New Year's Day after seeing the Blues beat Stevenage 2-1 at Fratton Park

By Mark McMahon
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:15 GMT

Pompey fans were back at Fratton Park for the first time this year on Monday - and what a joy it was!

A victory over a promotion rival secured, the table-topping Blues' two-point advantage at the summit of the standings maintained, Colby Bishop back on the scoresheet, Stevenage boss and pantomime villain Steve Evans left rattled, and Nathan Thompson shown yet another red card following that awful high-boot challenge on Christian Saydee - what wasn't there to love!

We, of course, all hope Pompey front man Saydee is okay after receiving that kick in the face. But with full confidence once again restored in John Mousinho's side after a couple of wobbly performances, the mood among the Fratton faithful is buoyant again and ready for the next League One challenge that awaits.

Pompey's next third-tier game is on Saturday, when they travel to Cheltenham. A week later, Leyton Orient head to PO4 as the Blues look to build on their latest Fratton Park showing.

In the meantime, though, here's some of our favourite pictures of the Pompey fans enjoying their latest visit to the Blues' famous old home. See if you can spot yourself or a loved one among the crowd!

18,299 Pompey fans were present inside Fratton Park to see the Blues beat Stevenage on New Year's Day.

1. Back at Fratton Park

18,299 Pompey fans were present inside Fratton Park to see the Blues beat Stevenage on New Year's Day. Photo: Jason Brown

A crowd of 18,891 - including 592 Stevenage fans - witnessed Pompey get off to a winning start to 2024.

2. Back at Fratton Park

A crowd of 18,891 - including 592 Stevenage fans - witnessed Pompey get off to a winning start to 2024. Photo: Jason Brown

Joe Morrell makes this young Pompey fans' day before kick-off.

3. Back at Fratton Park

Joe Morrell makes this young Pompey fans' day before kick-off. Photo: Jason Brown

The win proved a welcome return to Fratton Park with Pompey unable to win any of their two away games prior to Stevenage's visit.

4. Back at Fratton Park

The win proved a welcome return to Fratton Park with Pompey unable to win any of their two away games prior to Stevenage's visit. Photo: Jason Brown

