Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s final starting XI of the season - and a theme keeps appearing.

The Blues have made two changes to the side that drew at Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday, with Marlon Pack and Callum Lang restored to the team at the expense of Andre Dozzell and Isaac Hayden.

Pack’s involvement at midfield from the start - his first this calendar year - has led many too wonder whether this could be his farewell appearance for the club - even though the captain has a year remaining on his contract.

Meanwhile, there’s questions being asked about Zak Swanson and Kusini Yengi’s long-term Fratton Park futures as they once again miss out on the squad altogether.

Both players are out of contract this summer, although the Blues have 12-month options on each of their deals.

Mousinho said in midweek that Swanson is currently struggling with a heel injury.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans speculating whether he, Yengi and Pack are nearing the end of their Pompey stays.

Here’s a selection of the views share on X ahead of today’s game against Hull.

Fans react to Pompey starting XI v Hull

(Replaced Colby Bishop on 75 mins)

@CharlieFarnsba9: That must be Yengi heading home then.

@pastie440: A final appearance for Marlon?

@wayneharrispfc: Devlin is our best RB. It's not even a debate. Swanson is 3rd fiddle behind Williams, and he won't tolerate that. I'm surprised if he is here next season.

@robmorris1184: Glad to see Marlon starting. Hope this isn't goodbye.

@Joe_Simpson03: Love ittt, no Yengi in the squad entirely, played his last game for the club?

@JPhoenix7: Pack being back in midfield I hope, not for his final hurrah. Play up Pompey!!!!! #PUP

@ GeoffSalt27733: Is this a goodbye to Marlon?

@Ruffy_Roy: Yengi bye bye.

@mjwmacca: Not playing Hayden on his final day of the club. Unless it's Pack’s and then fair enough.

@daniel_son79: Surely curtains for Yengi now?

