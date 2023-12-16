Pompey have Colby Bishop back but still have three players unavailable for today's game at Shrewsbury

Pompey head to Shrewsbury today looking to maintain their six-point advantage at the top of the League One table.

The Blues’ chances of doing just that received a huge boost during the week, with news that top-scorer Colby Bishop has returned sooner than expected from the knee injury he sustained against Burton.

He’s available for the trip to Croud Meadow - as is Abu Kamara, who was forced off in the Monday night win against Bolton with an ankle complaint. Head coach John Mousinho also has long-term absentees Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully available for selection, if the need arises, as the Blues’ list of walking wounded suddenly looks a lot healthier at a crucial stage of the season.