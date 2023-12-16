Shrewsbury v Portsmouth injury news: 11 players out of Croud Meadow fixture
Pompey have Colby Bishop back but still have three players unavailable for today's game at Shrewsbury
Pompey head to Shrewsbury today looking to maintain their six-point advantage at the top of the League One table.
The Blues’ chances of doing just that received a huge boost during the week, with news that top-scorer Colby Bishop has returned sooner than expected from the knee injury he sustained against Burton.
He’s available for the trip to Croud Meadow - as is Abu Kamara, who was forced off in the Monday night win against Bolton with an ankle complaint. Head coach John Mousinho also has long-term absentees Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully available for selection, if the need arises, as the Blues’ list of walking wounded suddenly looks a lot healthier at a crucial stage of the season.
But who remains absent and what’s the current injury situation like for Matt Taylor’s Shrews? Here’s the latest ahead of today’s game (3pm kick-off).