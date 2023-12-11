On-Norwich winger had to be substituted on 67 minutes with an ankle injury in the Blues' 2-0 win against Bolton

Abu Kamara in action for Pompey v Bolton before his second-half withdrawal because of an ankle injury

Pompey boss John Mousinho has provided an injury update on Abu Kamara.

The on-loan Norwich winger had to be substituted just after the hour mark during Pompey’s top-of-the-table clash with Bolton, which they won 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamara, who was last week linked with Brentford and German Bundesliga side Freiburg, damaged his ankle following a challenge. He attempted to play on but had to be replaced by Gavin Whyte moments later.

The Blues will assess the forward's injury in greater detail on Tuesday. In the meantime, Blues boss John Mousinho was remaining positive.

He told Sky Sports: ’I just spoke to him after the game, he just rolled his ankle. I think there was a bit of contact there and he’s rolled his ankle.

‘He can put his wait through it, he’s got an ice bag on it and it’s one of those we’re going to look at tomorrow and see how it settles down but hoepfully he’s fine.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara has featured 20 times for league-leaders Pompey this season, scoring twice and recording two assists to date.