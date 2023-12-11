Portsmouth provide update on on-loan Norwich ace following injury v Bolton
On-Norwich winger had to be substituted on 67 minutes with an ankle injury in the Blues' 2-0 win against Bolton
Pompey boss John Mousinho has provided an injury update on Abu Kamara.
The on-loan Norwich winger had to be substituted just after the hour mark during Pompey’s top-of-the-table clash with Bolton, which they won 2-0.
Kamara, who was last week linked with Brentford and German Bundesliga side Freiburg, damaged his ankle following a challenge. He attempted to play on but had to be replaced by Gavin Whyte moments later.
The Blues will assess the forward's injury in greater detail on Tuesday. In the meantime, Blues boss John Mousinho was remaining positive.
He told Sky Sports: ’I just spoke to him after the game, he just rolled his ankle. I think there was a bit of contact there and he’s rolled his ankle.
‘He can put his wait through it, he’s got an ice bag on it and it’s one of those we’re going to look at tomorrow and see how it settles down but hoepfully he’s fine.’
Kamara has featured 20 times for league-leaders Pompey this season, scoring twice and recording two assists to date.
The Blues went into Tuesday night's game without Regan Poole, Colby Bishop, Tino Anjorin and Anthony Scully. Pompey are next in action on Saturday, when they travel to Shrewsbury.