Leeds United and Southampton will battle it out in the Championship play-off final. The loser faces Portsmouth next season. (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Pompey's Championship rivals next season will get a £35m windfall from the Premier League.

The loser of the Championship play-off final will pocket £35m next season - showcasing the financial disparity between Pompey and their league rivals next year.

Leeds United and Pompey's South Coast rivals Southampton play at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 26 for a place in the Premier League. Russell Martin - who congratulated John Mousinho for Pompey's title success - is up against Daniel Farke, with the Whites and Saints finishing third and fourth respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both clubs have had to deal with the big drop in finances and had to move on some of their big name stars. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire however explained the Premier League will save £103m by not having to pay two of the clubs that will secure an immediate return to the top flight.

Leicester City have already booked their place by winning the title and will be joined by either Leeds or the Saints, who were also relegated last season. Parachute payments are paid out by the Premier League to clubs that are relegated, but if a club bounces back immediately, then they’re only entitled to that one year of parachute payments.

For the clubs that doesn't get promoted straight after their relegation, they will receive £35m for the second year they find themselves in the Championship. If they find themselves unable to get promoted after another season, then they receive another £16m, but then the financial support cuts off after three years.

In a tweet, Maguire, the author of The Price of Football said: "Leicester & one of Leeds/Southampton will be promoted to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will save Premier League £103m in parachute payments to two of those clubs.

"That £103m will be split between Premier League clubs after a vote by Premier League clubs. Self regulation = self interest."

Of course both clubs would rather get promoted as the final benefits of being a Premier League club outweigh what it is in the Championship. A bumper new TV deal worth £895m was announced for clubs across the second, third and fourth divisions but it is no way near the £6.7bn Sky Sports and TNT Sport paid for the rights.