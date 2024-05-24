Portsmouth title-winning star earns international call-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The title-winning star has earned international recognition for his efforts at Fratton Park this season

Kamara, 20, will now join the likes of Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham, Sheffield Wednesday’s Bailey-Tye Cadamarterii and Wigan’s Charlie Hughes in Ben Futcher’s 24-man squad who will take on Sweden and the Republic of Ireland next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the London-born winger’s first international call-up and appears to confirm he’s chosen represent England rather than Sierra Leone, who reportedly approached the Fratton Park favourite about representing them on the international stage. Kamara, who is of Sierra Leonean descent, was supposedly ‘weighing’ up the decision but this latest call-up indicates he has opted to represent the country of his birth.

Coming up through the academy ranks at Norwich, the striker joined Pompey on loan at the start of the 2023/24 season and has been a crucial part of their League One success, aiding them exponentially as they went on to lift the league title and secure promotion to the Championship.

Kamara has bagged eight goals and registered ten assists for John Mousinho across all competitions this season and the Blues boss had high hopes tthey could bring him back to Fratton Park for the start of the 2024/25 campaign. However, this decision now remains with Norwich.

The recently departed head coach of the Canaries initially admitted that a decision on the winger's future would not be made straight away. Instead, the 20-year-old would report back for pre-season training ready to challenge for a more senior role within the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after the comments, Wagner was then removed from his duties as the Canaries failed to reach the Championship play-off final, suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Leeds in the semi-finals.

With the Canaries now set to remain in the second-tier, Kamara is now more likely to get a shot in the starting XI, especially when considering the future of Norwich ace Jonathan Rowe, whose 12 goals and two assists in 34 Championship games have seen him gain interest from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and an England U21 call-up.

Kamara’s fine form throughout the season saw him receive plenty of attention in the January transfer window with rumours rife that clubs both home and abroad were keen to procure his services.

Brentford, Leicester, Stoke and the Bundesliga side Freiburg all reportedly registered their interest in the loanee but Kamara continued to see out the season at PO4 with his efforts earning him international recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a new head coach to soon join the party at Carrow Road, what happens to Kamara next season remains to be seen. But following such a break-out season for the Blues, it appears clear he will have spot in Pompey’s 2024/25 squad if wishes to reclaim it.