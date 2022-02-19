No date for the rescheduled game has been announced, after today’s match at Gresty Road was called off an hour before kick-off because of a waterlogged pitch.

By that stage, the majority of Blues fans had already arrived at Crewe, with 1,500 travelling away supporters having made their way to the ground in difficult weather conditions.

Yet they had to return home without a ball being kicked, with referee Martin Coy deeming the pitch unplayable because of rain in the build-up to kick-off.

A midweek return trip is now on the cards, with a date to be confirmed.

And those wishing to retake the seven-hour round trip with official travel partners Lucketts – or those who didn’t travel today and just fancy the trip – will be comforted by the fact that the club will cover the expense.

Pompey also confirmed that the cost of today’s match ticket will be refunded to those unable to attend the rearranged game.

Pompey fans head back home after today's game at Crewe was called off an hour before kick-off. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

A statement from the club read: ‘’Portsmouth Football Club were disappointed at the postponement of today’s League One match at Crewe.

‘We particularly feel for the 1,500 dedicated Pompey fans who made the long journey north in difficult conditions, only for the game to be called off just over an hour before kick-off.

‘With that in mind, the club have made the decision to completely cover the cost of official Lucketts coach travel for any supporters wishing to attend the rearranged fixture.

‘Further details will be announced once a new date for the game has been agreed by both clubs.

‘Supporters who have purchased match tickets should note that they will remain valid for the rearranged date.