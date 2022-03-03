However, the Blues head coach has revealed his intentions to trigger the clause before the season’s end.

Not only is his obvious talent, that was once again on show against Oxford United, a desirable asset. but Cowley highlighted Thompson’s positive influence on the dressing room, too.

And after the 27-year-old recently admitted he wanted to remain on the south coast for a prolonged period, the Fratton chief underlined the feeling’s mutual.

He said: ‘Yes (the view is shared), it definitely is by myself and the coaching staff. I think there’s an option on his contract, which is a positive.

‘We’ve been really proud and pleased with his availability. I think he’s in the best physical shape then maybe he’s been for many years. There’s no doubting his technical ability and tactical understanding.

Louis Thompson's contract expires in the summer. Picture: Graham Hunt

‘There’s also no doubting the type of boy he is in and around the place. He’s so good for the culture of our group.

‘It’s definitely a relationship we’d like to extend.’

Thompson agreed to a one-year deal last summer, largely due to his previous injury woes.

Since his Carrow Road release, he’s made 26 appearances this term, however – his highest tally since the 2015-16 season with Swindon.

And after rising to prominence for Pompey in recent weeks, Thompson told The News last week: ‘Hopefully something gets sorted for many years to come in the future.

‘Absolutely (I’d like to stay). I think those conversations can be had away from me because we’ve got agents, staff, and people at the club who can deal with that.’

