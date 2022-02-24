The 27-year-old is one of 17 players who could leave Fratton Park for free at the season’s end if fresh terms aren’t offered.

Following his release from Carrow Road ahead of preseason, Danny Cowley swooped for his signature to fill the Tom Naylor and Ben Close shaped holes in his squad.

However, the central midfielder was only offered a season-long deal, with an option of a further year, due to his chequered past with injuries.

Indeed, his Blues progress also looked to be stunted by this, as fitness issues prevented him from having a consistent run in the side, despite his obvious qualities.

During his first three months on the south coast, he was limited to six cameo league appearances, before receiving his first league start against Wycombe in mid-November.

Louis Thompson's Pompey contract expires in the summer. Picture: Graham Hunt

But, the club’s recent midfield crisis, alongside specialist work off the field, has seen him start the last four league games.

And he’s hoping to extend his stay in royal blue to beyond this season, although he hasn’t spoken to Cowley about doing so for now.

He told The News: ‘No I haven’t had any conversations yet. Like I’ve said before, I’ll just keep doing what I can on the pitch and that’s out of my control. Hopefully something gets sorted for many years to come in the future.

‘Absolutely (I’d like to stay), yeah. I think those conversations can be had away from me because we’ve got agents, staff, and people at the club who can deal with that.

‘It doesn’t necessarily involve myself and the manager until the final sections of it. It can happen at any time and I’m just focusing on what I ca, which is on the pitch, in the meantime and keep churning out performances.’

