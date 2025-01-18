Portsmouth mourn death after Fratton Park medical emergency against Middlesbrough
The Championship match at Fratton Park was halted moments after kick-off following a medical emergency in the North Stand.
That led players leaving the pitch and the match being delayed for 35 minutes, as first responders carried out CPR on the supporter.
The fan was then taken to a waiting ambulance and airlifted from the ground, as emergency services fought to save them.
Pompey have tonight confirmed the supporter died, with their next of kin informed of the tragic news.
A club statement said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club are devastated to report that a Pompey fan has died following a medical emergency at Fratton Park today.
‘The incident happened right at the start of the game, with the referee taking the players off the pitch to allow for treatment to be administered.
‘Despite the valiant attempts of the emergency services, the supporter unfortunately passed away.
‘Next of kin are aware. Our sincere thoughts and condolences go out to the supporter’s family and loved ones at this sad time.
‘We are grateful to all the Pompey and Middlesbrough fans inside the stadium for the compassion, patience and understanding they showed in such distressing circumstances.’
