Eric Eisner was massively impressed with Pompey’s Good Friday win at Wycombe.

Now the Blues director is looking forward to another huge game in the Fratton Park side’s pursuit of the League One title - with nearest challengers Derby set to travel to the south coast on Tuesday with the sole aim of spoiling the mood at PO4.

Pompey took another huge step towards securing the League One crown with an impressive 3-1 victory at Adams Park. John Mousinho’s side remain five points clear of second-placed Derby, who enjoyed a 1-0 win over Blackpool. So, surely only a win for Paul Warne’s side in midweek will be enough for them to loosen the Blues’ grip on the championship trophy.

Another packed Fratton Park is guaranteed to welcome both sides onto the field of battle, with the Sky-televised game a sell-out. Eisner is looking forward to that spectacle and the atmosphere the ‘Blue Army’ will generate. It might just keep him awake, too, for his latest trip over from America. Although, he did admit Friday’s win at Wycombe was a good cure for any jet lag suffered.

Reaching out to the Fratton faithful via X, the American celebrated victory over the Chairboys by saying: 'They say winning cures all. It def seems to cure jet lag. Massive win. Massive game Tuesday. Potential for an electric atmosphere at Fratton. The Blue army will be out in force! 6 games to go…’