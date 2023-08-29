Pompey v Peterborough United injury news - as one doubt and six ruled out

Portsmouth and Peterborough United both have injury problems to contend with ahead of their Carabao Cup second round clash at Fratton Park.

Both sides progressed to the next stage of the competition after defeating Forest Green Rovers and Swindon Town respectively. It's been a similar start for both teams in League One with both teams on nine points, though Pompey have yet to taste defeat, meanwhile the Posh have lost twice.

As for team news for the hosts, they're still without long-term absentees Tom Lowery, Josh Dockerill and Kusini Yengi, with the latter a big blow, which has resulted in them struggling to find the back of the net. Lowery should be back before Christmas having undergone a medical procedure which has seen surgeons shave off his meniscus. He got injured on the opening day of the season against Bristol Rovers, and it was thought he'd be sidelined five months, and now he is believed to only be out for 12 months.

Yengi is out for a few months with an ankle injury, with a freak training ground incident affecting the 24-year-old. He had got four goals in three games before his injury, and since then John Mousinho’s side has struggled for goals. Midfielder Josh Dockerill meanwhile posted recently that he had successfully undergone surgery for an ACL injury he sustained against Gosport.

Anthony Scully is a doubt for the hosts after missing the trip to the Lamex Stadium last weekend. He had been ever present before Saturday, and was replaced by Jack Sparkes. It was said by Mousinho that he got a knee injury in the EFL Trophy clash with Fulham's under-21's last week, and now they will await a scan on the severity of the injury, though he is likely to miss tonight's clash.

Meanwhile according to the Peterborough Telegraph, Darren Ferguson has admitted that he will change his entire starting XI for their trip to Hampshire. The Posh lost 4-2 to Derby County on the weekend with in-demand striker Jonson Clarke-Harris on the score sheet, as well as Kwame Poku.

Peterborough have their own injuries to contend with after both sought advice from medical specialists. Midfielder Jeando Fuchs underwent an operation on his thigh last week and is not expected to be back until December. Goalkeeper Will Blackmore is also in the treatment room as he seeks a consultants opinion about a hip issue this week, with the worry from inside the club that he is going to be out of action for some time.