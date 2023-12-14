The attacker's impressive loan form has sparked talk of interest from Premier League side Brentford and Bundesliga outfit Freiburg.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are confident Abu Kamara is staying put as he’s linked with a move to the Premier League.

Blues boss John Mousinho believes the Norwich City loanee will remain at Fratton Park for the duration of the campaign, after impressing this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamara’s form has caught fire in recent weeks, as the 20-year-old revels in a switch to the right flank. Mousinho is delighted with what the Londoner has to offer this season, as he’s racked up 26 appearances and bagged four goals on his first loan.

The Pompey boss feels that experience has allowed Kamara to make huge strides - which has been beneficial to his team and his parent club.

Read More Portsmouth boss gives verdict on talk of Premier League move for Norwich City loanee

Read More Portsmouth provide update on on-loan Norwich ace following injury v Bolton

Talk of interest from Premier League outfit Brentford and Bundesliga side Freiburg surfaced last week, with Mousinho seeing that as a consequence of how Kamara’s playing for his side.

As is the norm with loans, Norwich have the opportunity to recall the attacking talent in the January talent, but the Pompey head coach doesn’t see that scenario developing. Mousinho revealed there’s been discussions held with the Canaries and they are very happy with how things are panning out for Kamara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘It (a January recall clause) is standard, but we’ve spoken to Norwich and we’d be very surprised if anything came of that. They are really happy with him here.

‘I think it (the loan at Pompey) is the best thing for Abu. What we’ve seen since he came into the building is just a massive amount of improvement.