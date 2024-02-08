Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho is adamant he retains faith in Sean Raggett’s ability to play a key role in Pompey’s promotion drive.

And the Blues boss stated he still has confidence in the long-serving defender’s suitability to fit in with his side’s footballing identity, as he once again battles back from selection adversity.

Raggett was dropped for last weekend’s 4-1 win over Northampton, and looked set for another run out of the side following Tom McIntyre’s arrival from Reading.

But the new boy’s red card meant the 30-year-old was quickly called upon to see out the win, before it became apparent McIntyre had suffered a season-ending injury.

Raggett has faced tough moments plenty of times in his Fratton career, starting just one of the first 15 league games this season before beginning the following 15 after Regan Poole’s season-ending injury at Chesterfield.

Mousinho feels the amount of football the no-nonsense talent has played under him shows he is valued.

He said: ‘Sean has played a huge amount of times under me, for however many games I’ve been in charge.

‘He’s done that for a reason and kept other players out of the side, whether that was last year keeping a really young and hungry Di’Shon Bernard out of the team, or again this season when he’s come into the side.

‘He’s been a big part of what we’re trying to achieve.

‘I wanted Sean to be disappointed last weekend, that he found himself out of the side against Northampton.

‘Maybe I shouldn’t have said it and I was tempting fate, but I said things could change really quickly and the decision was based on the Northampton game - it didn’t mean anything for the weekend after. I still pick teams based on what’s the best approach.

‘But lo and behold 54 minutes later Sean was called up and called upon in a difficult situation where we were 2-0 up and down to 10 men. We went on to win the game comfortably.

‘It just goes to stress how in football things can change quickly.

‘We’ve had so many instances where players would’ve thought they were in the cold, and all of a sudden they are back starting games and having a positive influence on the season.’

Mousinho has made no secret he wants his central defenders to be a key part of his approach, with the likes of Poole, McIntyre and Conor Shaughnessy recruited with their comfort on the ball in mind.

In contrast, Raggett’s trademark has been his combative approach in his time at PO4, though the Pompey boss feels he’s shown he can fit in with his expansive philosophy.

He added: ‘What we always do is play in a certain style and Sean’s been a big part of that this season. If you look at up to the Nor thampton game and three games prior to that - Port Vale, Fleetwood and Oxford, we completely dominated in terms of possession and moving the ball.