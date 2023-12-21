Plymouth Argyle are looking for a new boss and some Pompey fans are nervous after Steven Schumacher joined Stoke City - but John Mousinho isn't interested in going to Home Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho will not become Plymouth Argyle’s new manager.

The News understands the Pompey boss has no interest in leaving his position at Fratton Park to join the Championship side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims are on the hunt for a new head coach, after Steven Schumacher left Home Park for Stoke City on Tuesday. The Scouser was poached after revitalising Plymouth’s fortunes and guiding them to the League One title, with the Devon outfit nicely clear of the second-tier relegation places in 16th place.

Plymouth are now drawing up a list of possible successors with Mousinho a natural consideration, as his reputation soars in his maiden managerial posting at PO4.

The 37-year-old has taken Pompey seven points clear at the top of League One, in his first full season at the helm.

Mousinho is on the list of names to assume the Plymouth hot seat with the bookies, albeit at fairly lengthy 33/1 behind the likes of Leighton Baines, Paul Cook and John Eustace.

Read More Next Plymouth Argyle manager: Two former Pompey bosses among favourites

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His name is being mentioned by Pilgrims fans, however, with some members of the Fratton faithful nervous about the attention his impressive efforts over the past year is attracting.

Mousinho has no desire to leave the job he’s started in such impressive fashion at present, however, with his focus firmly on guiding the Blues to the Championship at the seventh time of asking. It’s believed the man who arrived from Oxford United in January also feels he’s already at a more sizeable club, while Plymouth are close to realising their full potential with the strides they've made.

Mousinho has established a close working relationship with sporting director Rich Hughes, as the pair take impressive steps in overhauling the first-team operation at Pompey. And that looks likely to remain the case for now, while Plymouth aren’t expected to name a new boss until the new year.

They are said to have already received 100 enquiries for the role, but director of football, Neil Dewsnip stated they will be patient over the appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad