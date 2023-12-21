LATEST: Portsmouth boss not interested in Plymouth Argyle role as reputation grows
Plymouth Argyle are looking for a new boss and some Pompey fans are nervous after Steven Schumacher joined Stoke City - but John Mousinho isn't interested in going to Home Park.
John Mousinho will not become Plymouth Argyle’s new manager.
The News understands the Pompey boss has no interest in leaving his position at Fratton Park to join the Championship side.
The Pilgrims are on the hunt for a new head coach, after Steven Schumacher left Home Park for Stoke City on Tuesday. The Scouser was poached after revitalising Plymouth’s fortunes and guiding them to the League One title, with the Devon outfit nicely clear of the second-tier relegation places in 16th place.
Plymouth are now drawing up a list of possible successors with Mousinho a natural consideration, as his reputation soars in his maiden managerial posting at PO4.
The 37-year-old has taken Pompey seven points clear at the top of League One, in his first full season at the helm.
Mousinho is on the list of names to assume the Plymouth hot seat with the bookies, albeit at fairly lengthy 33/1 behind the likes of Leighton Baines, Paul Cook and John Eustace.
His name is being mentioned by Pilgrims fans, however, with some members of the Fratton faithful nervous about the attention his impressive efforts over the past year is attracting.
Mousinho has no desire to leave the job he’s started in such impressive fashion at present, however, with his focus firmly on guiding the Blues to the Championship at the seventh time of asking. It’s believed the man who arrived from Oxford United in January also feels he’s already at a more sizeable club, while Plymouth are close to realising their full potential with the strides they've made.
Mousinho has established a close working relationship with sporting director Rich Hughes, as the pair take impressive steps in overhauling the first-team operation at Pompey. And that looks likely to remain the case for now, while Plymouth aren’t expected to name a new boss until the new year.
They are said to have already received 100 enquiries for the role, but director of football, Neil Dewsnip stated they will be patient over the appointment.
He told BBC Sport: ‘We're going to take our time to get the right person. If that is before January great it's not likely to be before January. It could be after the January transfer window, but I stress it's just important that we get the right person.’