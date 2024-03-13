Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kusini Yengi fired a no-nonsense goals promise as he chases a central role in the final leg of Pompey’s Championship charge.

And the Aussie hitman told Blues boss John Mousinho he’s craving meaningful playing time, after his two-goal salvo against Burton Albion.

Yengi’s latest goal haul takes it to 10 goals this season from just nine starts in all competitions, along with 14 cameo appearances.

Mousinho now has a huge call to make ahead of the promotion showdown at Peterborough this weekend, as he has to decide whether to start the 25-year-old or top scorer Colby Bishop.

Pompey fans are certainly clamouring for meaningful involvement for Yengi, while the head coach has also aired the notion of using the pair together.

There’s also the form of Christian Saydee to throw into the mix, with the wrecking ball partnering the Socceroos international against Burton Albion in a heady mix of pace and power.

Yengi isn’t mincing his words about his position, as he laid out a clear message of both what he wants - and what he feels he can achieve.

He said: ‘I want to start more games, I want to play more minutes and I want to score more goals.

‘I’m happy with the two goals and three points, but I want to play more. I want to play every minute and score in every game. I want to get better and better and keep improving as a player.

‘I could have scored more goals and I could have had an assist. I know I could do more.

‘Some of my hold-up play, bringing other players into the game and helping the team attack. I can do a lot more.

‘I’m hungry to score more goals, win more games and get this promotion done with.

‘Since the first day I came to England it’s something I’ve spoken about - and it’s something I’m looking forward to achieving.’

Yengi showed real resilience and confidence to come through producing a contender for miss of the season against Burton, to score two goals including an outrageous Panenka penalty.

The summer arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers told how the backing of the Fratton faithful was key in that response - and that both has been and will continue to be the case this season.

He said: ‘I know the fans do (like watching him play) and I love them dearly. They are very supportive of me, both in the good times and bad times.

‘When I missed that chance against Burton I could hear them singing my name.

‘Fans don’t always understand the mental aspect of the game is really big for players. I think once you get that (relationship), you can perform at your best.

‘Having the fans on your side, cheering you on and fuelling you gives you confidence. It goes a long way.