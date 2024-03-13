Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kusini Yengi revealed he decided on executing his outrageous Panenka penalty BEFORE the win over Burton Albion had kicked off.

And the Aussie striker told how he was adamant he wasn’t going to divert from the plan, even after his incredible open-goal miss in the 2-1 success at Fratton Park.

Two-goal Yengi went through a tumultuous evening of lows and highs, on his return to the starting line-up against the Brewers.

Home fans were left stunned as the Socceroos international somehow missed a completely open goal from three yards, eight minutes before the break.

He more than atoned for his big error, however, as he won a penalty three minutes into stoppage time and then produced a sublime chipped spot-kick to the delight of the home crowd.

Yengi went on to add a second goal on his first start for a month, to take his total for the season to 10 goals.

He said: ‘It was a good win but we should have scored more, but it’s a win.

‘I’m happy but I missed an open net and could’ve had a hat-trick.

‘I saw the ball late because Myles (Peart-Harris) contested it and I didn’t have my feet right, so I had to stick a toe at it and missed.

‘I’d already made the decision to take the penalty in that way before the game.

‘When I miss or score chances, I stick to the process. That’s something I’ve worked on. I knew what I wanted to do, I executed it and it went well.'

Yengi showed admirable strength of character to not only step up to take the penalty so soon after a massive miss, but then execute it in such a way which would have produced big reverberations if it hadn’t gone to plan.

The 25-year-old feels he has both the confidence and mind set to not let misses impact him negatively, when they come along.

Yengi added: ‘I always try to put a missed chance behind me and look forward to the next one.

‘I missed that chance, it pushed me and made me more hungry to put the next one away and score goals.

‘I’d forgotten about straightaway and it was on to the next. Maybe it’s moving on and using it as fuel, a bit of both.