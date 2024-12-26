Pompey hope to follow up their convincing win over Coventry City as they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in EFL Championship on Boxing Day.
Callum Lang netted all four goals as Pompey inflicted a heavy defeat on to Frank Lampard's Coventry. The result coupled with defeats for Cardiff City and Oxford United meant that Pompey wouldn't be spending Christmas in the bottom three.
Watford tasted defeat last time out as they lost to Burnley. The Hornets were unable to mount a comeback despite Kwadwo Baah scoring 10 minutes from time.
A total of 12 places and 14-points separate Watford in eighth and Pompey in 20th. It's so tight for both teams with four clubs below them within two points of them, whilst Watford are just outside the top six by a point.
Prior to the match, John Mousinho spoke to The News to provide an update on the injuries that they are currently dealing with. The festive period will come too soon for most players but the New Year will hopefully see several players return. As for Watford, they don’t have many injuries to contend with but Tom Cleverley is hoping Imran Louza, who cost a reported €10 million will return.
