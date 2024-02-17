'What a win. Think we might just do it' - the Portsmouth verdict as Blues ease past Reading in front of biggest Fratton Park crowd in 13 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 4-1 win against Reading.
Goals from Paddy Lane, Marlon Pack, Callum Lang and Colby Bishop did the damage for the hosts, who retained their six-point lead at the top of League One in front of Fratton Park’s biggest crowd – 20,113 – in 13 years.
It’s yet another important step towards promotion – and, understandably, Pompey fans are heading home happy tonight.
Here’s a selection of views shared on X, formerly Twitter, following today’s PO4 victory.
@DanielK95536583: Not getting carried away as it's very tight at the top but if we get no more injuries then I think we might just do it.
@themartinfish: What a win. Crazy result as Reading were superb first half. So many good performances by Blues players all over the pitch.
@DDeane41: You could say that’s Game, Set & Match. Well done boys.
@PortsmouthFC_BR: Fratton Park is bouncing.
@leesotheran1: If it wasn’t for Derby’s 90th minute winner, we would be 8 points clear. Take the 6, especially with Bolton dropping points. If we just carry on doing the same as what we are doing, we are up! Come on @Pompey!!! #PUP.
@Jamesr02_: I 4-1 really enjoyed that one lads! #Pompey.
@jackfurlongg: Omg, We’ve got games in hand FC absolutely shaking !!! #Pompey
@jeffharris_665: We’re up and running at the business end of the season.