Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 4-1 win against Reading.

Goals from Paddy Lane, Marlon Pack, Callum Lang and Colby Bishop did the damage for the hosts, who retained their six-point lead at the top of League One in front of Fratton Park’s biggest crowd – 20,113 – in 13 years.

It’s yet another important step towards promotion – and, understandably, Pompey fans are heading home happy tonight.

Here’s a selection of views shared on X, formerly Twitter, following today’s PO4 victory.

@DanielK95536583: Not getting carried away as it's very tight at the top but if we get no more injuries then I think we might just do it.

@themartinfish: What a win. Crazy result as Reading were superb first half. So many good performances by Blues players all over the pitch.

@DDeane41: You could say that’s Game, Set & Match. Well done boys.

@PortsmouthFC_BR: Fratton Park is bouncing.

@leesotheran1: If it wasn’t for Derby’s 90th minute winner, we would be 8 points clear. Take the 6, especially with Bolton dropping points. If we just carry on doing the same as what we are doing, we are up! Come on @Pompey!!! #PUP.

@Jamesr02_: I 4-1 really enjoyed that one lads! #Pompey.

@jackfurlongg: Omg, We’ve got games in hand FC absolutely shaking !!! #Pompey