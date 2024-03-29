Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues' 3-1 win at Wycombe as they moved another significant step closer to promotion to the Championship.

First-half goals from Colby Bishop and Christian Saydee’s 67th-minute strike handed the Blues a comfortable victory at Adams Park. And with third-placed Bolton dropping points at Stevenage, it means John Mousinho’s side are now just eight points away from sealing promotion. Of course, there’s still a big game at Fratton Park on Tuesday night, when second-placed Derby travel to the south coast. That could still determine where the League One title ends up, but for now, Pompey fans are revelling in the fact that promotion is edging closer and closer.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, following the final whistle at Wycombe.

@ScottWa07979539: I can almost taste the champagne.

@PO4PompeyStats: A comfortable away win underlines just how well this Pompey team manage games. Can’t remember the last time we bossed Wycombe but that second half was about as controlled an away performance as you can get. Raggett was outstanding, didn’t put a foot wrong. Kamara petrified them.

@stevew_pfc: The light is getting brighter, the belief of getting stronger, the championship is getting closer.

@FinlayJohn93: And the Bolton meltdown has started – things you love to see.

@DHartrick: Massive win, a solid performance, Kamara amazing again, Bishop you beauty nearly had the hat-trick your performance deserved. Also a big mention for Swanson, the link up play with Kamara Up The Blues!!! Now onto Tuesday “Fratton Park Under The Lights” it doesn’t get any better!

@pfcsam: Mate, we’re literally winning it all. Also, Kamara Ballon d'Or immediately. Get me to Millwall away.

@Nio62487226: What a pleasure to have a look at the table, so many difficult times in this division. This team is different.

@ChadJack1: It’s over, we’re done. PUP. xx

@robbiec4531: I used to pray for times like these.

@MikeCollyer5: Wow, 8 points for promotion, 11 for the league title. Great stuff!!!

@JBDS__: Kamara outstanding, Bishop showing everyone why he's still the main man but what a performance from Sean Raggett. An absolute colossus, he's just continued to get better and better throughout the season.