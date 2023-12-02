Pompey returned to the top of League One with a comfortable 3-0 win at Northampton

Pompey fans on social media have been sharing their thoughts after the Blues' 3-0 win at Northampton.

A double from Paddy Lane - both after Sean Raggett opened the scoring on 11 minutes - handed Pompey all three points and saw John Mousinho's side return to the top of the League One table.

Three points now separate them and Bolton, who travel to Fratton Park on Monday, December 11. That sure to be another fascinating battle as the Blues look to end their 11-year wait for a return to the Championship.

Until then, though, the Fratton faithful were mightly impressed with how their side despatched of the Cobblers - despite being withouth seven first-team players.

Here's a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter.

@JoelPFC1: The best Pompey performance I've seen in a long time. Comfortable, confident and controlling. Absolutely unbelievable game.

@phil72pfc: Back where we belong.

@scottpompey: The most complete performance of the season, absolutely brilliant.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: I don’t want to jinx it, but I’m starting to believe.

@PeanutPompey: A great showing today away from home with a depleted team by #Pompey. A shame Yengi hit the bar as a goal would of been great for him. Hopefully we get a bit more up to strength before the Bolton game. Well played blues. Safe journey home to all the fans. Looked freezing!

@Ksshaw61: Great win & performance #Pompey. Well done.

@parquedelperro: The Cobblers got a proper shoeing. Will never top the 1980 trip to Northampton but hallmarks of another promotion team.

@mikepfcwhite363: Scanning and passing was first class. up the blues.