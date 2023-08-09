Portsmouth are off the mark in the new League One season after Kusini Yengi popped up with an important equaliser against Bristol Rovers to snag a point during injury time. The Australian striker is one of Pompey’s newest recruits and he’s wasted no time in settling amid his debut season in England.

There’s still time left for John Mousinho and his side to add more new signings to their roster before the transfer window slams shut. Of course, others around them will also be strenghtening — here’s some of the latest updates on the League One rumour mill.

Shock offer for Peterborough star arrives

After joining the club just over a week ago, Peterborough striker Kabongo Tshimanga is already linked to a move away from the League One side. According to TEAMtalk, League Two new boys Wrexham have put in a bid of around £500,000 for the 25-year-old, who made a permanent move to the Posh on June 30th after spending the second of last season on loan from Chesterfield.

Tshimanga didn’t contribute any goals for Peterborough during his loan spell but he clearly made an impression as the club opted to bring him in full-time. However, he did shine for Chesterfield, netting 32 goals in 51 appearances and clearly Wrexham fancy that kind of firepower as they look to continue their impressive run.

Reading ‘not out of running’ for ex-Premier League icon

Reach reporter Darren Witcoop has provided an update on Reading’s stance in the race for Premier League icon Theo Walcott. The former Arsenal star has been without a club since he was released by the relegated Southampton at the end of last season but he has been training with the Royals during pre-season.