Pompey are gearing up for their next Championship fixture which is against Stoke at Fratton Park on Wednesday night.

It's five wins out of their past six for the Blues in front of their own fans, after Matt Ritchie scored twice to secure a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough. Despite the win, Pompey remain in the relegation zone, but it remains tight as ever at the bottom end of the table.

Transfers are going on in the background and two signings could soon be confirmed by Pompey. Tommy Waddingham looks to be joining from Brisbane Roar after flying in last week, while Hayden Matthews will join after a £1.27m fee was agreed with Sydney FC.

Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden have so far been confirmed, and so it’s a case of just wait and see on Waddingham and Matthews. Pompey aren’t the only club making moves in January, though, and as we head into the last two weeks of the window, more things are expected to happen.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer news around the Championship involving their relegation rivals or opponents.

Dane Scarlett recalled by Spurs

Former Pompey loan striker Dane Scarlett has been recalled from his loan at Oxford United by Spurs. The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign at the Kassam Stadium, producing a return of four goals from 20 league games.

Scarlett was mainly used as a substitute during his time with the U's, coming off the bench 13 times. His last goal in Oxford colours came in mid-November. And in what was the last match day of his loan, he didn't make it off the bench against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

During his time at Pompey, the Spurs youngster scored six goals in 40 appearances. Football.London are saying that despite Scarlett being recalled, he won't feature in Ange Postecoglou’s plans, and will instead be loaned out again.

Plymouth Argyle receive offer for Morgan Whittaker

Middlesbrough have reportedly made an offer to Plymouth Argyle for the services of Morgan Whittaker. Alan Nixon, on his Patreon, has reported that Boro have made an offer of £5m - but the Pilgrims are holding out for £10m, along with add-ons.

Hull City and Burnley are also supposedly interested in signing Whittaker, but Middlesbrough could soon see a huge transfer windfall. Emmanuel Latte Lath, who was on the score sheet against Pompey at the weekend. has been strongly linked with a move to Atlanta United in the MLS.

Whittaker has so far registered three goals and an assist for Plymouth in 20 appearances in the league this season. His goal earlier this month helped the Championship’s bottom-placed side dump Brentford out of the FA Cup at the Gtech Stadium.

Northern Ireland international Isaac Price has been linked with a January move to Rangers (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

West Brom closing in on Northern Ireland international

Pompey play West Brom at the Hawthorns this upcoming Saturday, and the Baggies closing in on their first signing of the window. Tony Mowbray has been appointed as their manager for a second time, and it looks like Isaac Price will be the first through the door.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri is reporting that West Brom have an agreement with Standard Liege, with Price set to move for a deal worth £2.5 million. Tavolieri adds that Liege also stand to pocket some money should WBA sell him for a profit.

Price is a midfielder who began his career at Everton, before heading to Belgium in 2023. He's a 16-time Northern Ireland international, and despite playing regularly for Liege, he is being let go.

It’s unlikely the 21-year-old will have signed in time for their game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday, so he could make his bow at the weekend against the Blues.

Hull City plan medical for signing

Hull City are poised to complete the signing of midfielder Eliot Matazo. A fee has been agreed with the French club, and he's on his way to England to finalise the move, according to Hull Live.

The move will cost Hull around £1.8m, with his medical due to take place on Tuesday. The Tigers should confirm the signing of the midfielder on Tuesday. Pompey’s relegation rivals are in action against QPR on Tuesday night, so Matazo will just miss out on making his debut.