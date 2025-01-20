Breaking: Portsmouth close in on landmark deal as January transfer charge continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are zeroing in on sealing a move for Australian defender Hayden Matthews.

The News understands a deal is now in place for Matthews, who will further boost the club’s Aussie contingent with an agreement also lined up for Brisbane Roar striker Thomas Waddingham.

Pompey have already brought in defender Rob Atkinson and midfielder Isaac Hayden this month, in what is a critical period for their Championship hopes. While both Waddingham and Matthews are seen as long-term options, the view is the 20-year-old is better set to compete for first-team minutes at Fratton Park in the shorter term.

The Sydney-born talent’s career has accelerated in recent months, after making his A-League debut in 2023, with his senior Socceroos bow arriving last November.

Pompey were already on the trail of Matthews at that point, with a deal explored towards the end of the summer window. That progress came too late in the day to be completed before the August 30 deadline, but the Blues’ football department are now set to get their man in the 6ft 5in talent.

The fee for Matthews will be the biggest Pompey have shelled out for 14 years, with the £1.5m paid to Bari for Norwegian international Erik Huseklepp in 2011 the last time more cash was splashed at PO4.

Pompey broke the £1m barrier to bring in John Marquis in 2019, but that figure will now be topped to land Matthews. The fee also represents the most paid for an A-League defender, with the incoming new boy seen as one of the biggest prospects the league has to offer.

Matthews and Waddingham will join fellow countrymen Kusini Yengi and Jacob Farrell at Fratton Park, while Sammy Silvera spent the first half of the season before being recalled by Middlesbrough and joining Blackpool.

Pompey remain in the market for attacking additions in the winter window, with a winger and central attacking option being sought before the 11pm deadline on February 3.