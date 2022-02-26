‘That’s a moment I’m always going to remember' - Portsmouth and ex-Sunderland and Millwall striker Aiden O'Brien reveals why his dramatic equaliser against Fleetwood means so much
Aiden O’Brien’s dramatic equaliser against Fleetwood will live long in the Pompey striker’s memory.
After the Cod Army led 3-0 after 41 minutes, goals from Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness gave the Blues hope – before the 28-year-old came from the bench to seal a sensational comeback.
With the hosts searching for an elusive third, the ex-Sunderland man showed nerves of steel when he coolly slotted past Alex Cairns, after being sent through on goal by fellow Republic of Ireland international Curtis.
For O’Brien, it was his third goal in as many games, after netting against Doncaster and Shrewsbury.
Each respective strike also carried an importance, as Pompey registered victories in both.
But he revealed today's last-gasp equaliser against the Cod Army delivered the most satisfaction.
He told The News: ‘That’s a moment I’m always going to remember. My first big goal at Fratton Park to make it 3-3. That’s going to be a moment that lives with me.
‘Just looking up and seeing myself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, I always knew I was going to slot it. Looking up at all the fans going crazy, getting them going and riling them up was unbelievable.
‘I thought we were going to nick it at the end but it wasn’t meant to be. Maybe on another day and time that probably would have been 4-3 with the chances we had, but we’ve got to take the positives.
Although Pompey deserve credit for staging such a dramatic and, at times, unlikely comeback, Danny Cowley admitted it was ‘two points dropped’ for his side.
And the sentiment is shared by O’Brien, who believes the Blues need to start matches in the fashion they finished today’s.
He added: ‘It was a game of two halves, that’s for sure. I don’t know what to put it down to, but i feel like it was three goals (conceded) against the run of play. They didn’t really have many chances but scored with three.
‘We came out in the second half and they didn’t even get out their half. We need to finish like that and play like that the whole game.’
Message From the Editor
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.