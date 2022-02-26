RECAP: Portsmouth 3-3 Fleetwood -Blues complete dramatic comeback to draw with Cod Army
Pompey completed a dramatic comeback to draw with Fleetwood at Fratton Park.
After finding themselves three-nil down midway through the first half, goals from Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness, and Aiden O’Brien saw the Blues snatch a point.
Re-live the drama with our updates as they happened.
LIVE: Pompey v Fleetwood
- The Blues looking to record four consecutive league victories
- Joe Morrell returns from three-match suspension
FULL-TIME: 3-3


AIDEN O'BRIENNNNNNNN.
Pompey couldn’t come closer as Hirst drags a shot inches wide of the far post. Questions over Walker needed after he failed to gamble at the back stick
Another to add to the list of Fleetwood players going down and pausing play...
80 - GGGOOOOOAAAALLLL
Corner from the left flies straight in from Curtis as the ‘keeper drops it into the net. Game on.
Second Pompey sub
OFF: Hayden Carter
ON: George Hirst