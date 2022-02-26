RECAP: Portsmouth 3-3 Fleetwood -Blues complete dramatic comeback to draw with Cod Army

Pompey completed a dramatic comeback to draw with Fleetwood at Fratton Park.

By Sam Cox
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 5:09 pm

After finding themselves three-nil down midway through the first half, goals from Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness, and Aiden O’Brien saw the Blues snatch a point.

Re-live the drama with our updates as they happened.

Pompey v Fleetwood

LIVE: Pompey v Fleetwood

Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:03

  • The Blues looking to record four consecutive league victories
  • Joe Morrell returns from three-match suspension
Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:03

FULL-TIME: 3-3

Limbs.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:58

GGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL

AIDEN O’BRIENNNNNNNN. LIMBS.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:54

90+1

Pompey couldn’t come closer as Hirst drags a shot inches wide of the far post. Questions over Walker needed after he failed to gamble at the back stick

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:52

89

Another to add to the list of Fleetwood players going down and pausing play...

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:50

C’mon Pompey

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:50

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:46

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:44

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:43

80 - GGGOOOOOAAAALLLL

Corner from the left flies straight in from Curtis as the ‘keeper drops it into the net. Game on.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:41

79

Second Pompey sub

OFF: Hayden Carter

ON: George Hirst

