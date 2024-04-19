Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey head coach John Mousinho has admitted the Blues will be without Zak Swanson against Wigan Athletic as they continue run the rule over Tino Anjorin.

The Blues play their final home fixture of the season against the Latics on Saturday. Home supporters will have the opportunity to see their team one last time before they round off their campaign away at Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zak Swanson’s campaign might be coming to a premature end, however, after a groin complaint. He was replaced by Joe Rafferty after just 30 minutes during Tuesday night’s historic win over Barnsley. The 23-year-old has been limited to 12 league appearances this season, with the same issue keeping him out from December to March.

“I think Zak Swanson will be out,” admitted the title-winning boss in his pre-match press conference.

“He felt his groin. I think he felt it early on. It’s that issue that he has had previously. We do really need to get on top of it. At this stage of the season we will manage it, make sure Zak is fit and hopefully ready to go for the Lincoln game if possible. We need to get on top of that one but I haven’t had the full debrief yet so we’ll see.”

Anjorin missed a large chunk of the campaign after being sidelined from November through to March with a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old has returned for the final month of the season, with Barnsley acting as his first start in five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho has not entirely ruled out Anjorin featuring tomorrow, but they will adopt a cautious approach with him. Pompey have been working closely with parent club Chelsea on how best to manage the youngster.

The head coach added: “Tino, maybe we’ll protect. Tino is fine but his output was really high so we waned to protect him and that’s why he came off at half time. He was absolutely excellent in the first half.